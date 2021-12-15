QUINCY - A Quincy Middle School student could face some life-changing consequences after he was detained by police on Wednesday.
The student had allegedly threatened to harm another student on Snapchat on Tuesday night and police say the 8th grader brought a small knife and an unmarked airsoft pistol to school on Wednesday morning.
At about 8:15 a.m., the student was removed from class and made contact with police a short time later. Quincy Police Captain Ryan Green says the officer who interviewed the child told him that having a real-looking, unmarked airsoft gun could turn into a potentially deadly situation with police if they were to intercept a student who brandished the type of airsoft gun he had and didn't know whether the weapon was real.
Green says the student’s gun was not equipped with a CO2 cartridge to power the airsoft gun, but having one on school campus is illegal, according to Green.
Green says the student had brought a knife to school in the past.
Green says police tried to book the boy into the Grant County Juvenile Detention Facility, but he was rejected because it was an airsoft gun and not a bullet-propelling weapon.
Police say a report will be filed with the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office and charges will be recommended. Police are asking that he be charged with unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds.
The student was released into the custody of his parents/guardians.
The school never went into lockdown on Wednesday.