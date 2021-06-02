QUINCY - Quincy School District Superintendent John Boyd says threats made towards Quincy Middle School on Wednesday has prompted the district to act in protecting its students.
At around 12:30 p.m., threats on Instagram prompted a lockdown on campus resulting in the locking of all exterior doors of the school as students continued to learn. Because the threats were made later in the day, the school district says Thursday will be a remote-only learning day for students.
After police conclude their investigation, the district will reassess the situation and decide if it’s safe to bring students back to the classroom on Friday.
According to our news partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, they were informed by Quincy Police Captain Ryan Green that the threats were racist and were made on both the district’s Instagram account and the account of a middle school staff member.
“Right now we have extra patrols in the area.” stated Green, “We are working with our investigators to determine where that social media comment came from and the liability of the threat,” Green told KPQ.
Instagram is reportedly aiding investigators in their search.
Students in the middle school were dismissed under police escort around 3:15 pm.