QUINCY - US Army veteran, longtime Grant County Sheriff’s deputy and current Quincy Police Chief Kieth Siebert will leave his post as the city’s top cop next month.
Siebert plans to retire from law enforcement on Feb. 15.
Siebert is leaving behind a 29-year career in law enforcement for a position with Grant County’s Public Utility District. Siebert has accepted a role as a Senior Emergency Management Coordinator with Grant PUD. Kieth will be working with former Grant County Undersheriff Dave Ponozzo in formulating, executing, and teaching emergency action plans at the utility.
Siebert joined the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in 1994 and left to become Quincy police chief at the end of 2017.
“I love working for Quincy PD, best group of people you could work with,” Siebert told iFIBER ONE News. “We’re one of the top agencies in the state in what we do and how we do it.”
Siebert will leave behind a police force of 22 commissioned officers. The department plans to hire a 23 officer in 2023. The addition will be the city’s second school resource officer.
Longtime Quincy Police Captain Ryan Green is expected to be tapped for the interim police chief position and would take over in an interim capacity on Feb. 16.
An external and internal search for the next police chief will be done this year, but the timeline on when a permanent chief will be found has not been established.
A graduate of Quincy High School, Siebert will remain a stakeholder in Quincy’s community having lived in the area most of his life.