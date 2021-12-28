QUINCY - Quincy police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday afternoon.
The body was located in the 300 block of H Street Southwest, according to police.
Investigators say the death is suspicious but there does not appear to be an obvious cause of death. The body is that of an adult Hispanic male and has been turned over to the Grant County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
Police say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no safety concerns to the public.
No other information has been released.