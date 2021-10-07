QUINCY - Quincy police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who reportedly stole a car from a gas station while the owner was inside the store.
The theft occurred at about 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 2. Police say the owner of a 2010 BMW had left the car running in the parking lot when they inside the store.
The BMW has since been recovered outside of Quincy.
Quincy police have not yet identified the suspect, who was captured on gas station security video inside the store.
Anyone with information is asked to call 509-787-2222.
Quincy police are also asking people to not leave vehicles running without anyone inside.
“The Quincy Police Department would also like to remind the community warming up your vehicle or leaving it running with on one inside is not only illegal but you could potentially end up without a vehicle. Please take the extra time to clear your vehicle windows from frost and remember to remove valuables and lock the doors,” police posted on Facebook.