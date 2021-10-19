QUINCY - Quincy police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two armed robbery suspects.
Police were waved down about 4:15 a.m. Monday by a man who said he had just been robbed while washing his car window at a local gas station, according to Quincy police.
The victim told officers he was outside his car when a black Honda Civic pulled up to the gas pumps. Two men then exited the car and one pulled a gun on the victim and demanded cash and his wallet.
The two suspects jumped back in the Honda as the victim believes the two noticed an officer approaching. The suspects headed south on state Route 281, leaving Quincy.
Police say the Honda has since been recovered. It was found abandoned near Beverly Burke Road and state Route 243. The car previously been reported stolen.
Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to contact the Quincy Police Department at 509-787-2222.