QUINCY - After opening as Quincy’s second pizza parlor in 2014, Westside Pizza announced this week that it has closed its doors for good.
According to the Washington State Department of Revenue, the restaurant was owned by Chris Kendall, a former Westside Pizza owner in the city of Anacortes.
In the weeks and months leading up to the restaurant’s closure, the eatery failed to adhere to posted hours and reportedly ‘stonewalled’ customers who had placed online orders during posted business hours, but never received their paid-for items.
One financial institution reported that at least six disputes had been filed against Kendall’s business.
Quincy Police say a welfare check had been performed several weeks ago at the restaurant when orders were being placed online, but no one was there.
Westside Pizza is a small pizza franchise headquartered in Boise, Idaho.