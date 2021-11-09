QUINCY - The Quincy School District board has been selected by the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA) as a 2021 Board of Distinction.
The Quincy board has now earned the distinction for six straight years. The board was selected this year for “presenting exemplary evidence of ongoing professional development, addressing opportunity gaps during the COVID-19 pandemic specifically increasing graduation rates and internet connectivity rates, and practicing governance that reflects the Washington School Board Standards,” according to a press release from the district.
“I am so thrilled that our school board directors are receiving this honor again,” stated Superintendent John Boyd. “School board directors volunteer countless hours to provide oversight, leadership and input to ensure that our students get what they need to achieve Quincy’s Promise.”
The Boards of Distinction from across the state will be honored at the WSSDA’s annual conference on Friday, Nov. 19.