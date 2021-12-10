QUINCY - Help. Report. Block. That’s an abbreviated guideline that the Quincy School District is asking community members to follow when it comes to potentially damaging social media accounts that are profiling kids, showing videos of school fights, pictures of kids using the bathroom, etc.
“Over the past several weeks, the district has been reporting to Instagram several Instagram accounts using district graphics that are not in any way associated with the district. We have been reporting these accounts to Instagram across multiple accounts and devices,” the district wrote. “If you see any of these Instagram accounts, please help us by reporting them to Instagram and blocking them.”
Quincy Police Captain Ryan Green says the police department is working the school district and is making contact with Facebook and Instagram to rid social media of these accounts and prevent them from happening.
Upon further research, the profiles use the Quincy Schools’ jackrabbit logo with the profiles. Accounts make fun of so-called “rednecks” who attend school in Quincy, “ugly” students, “pretty” students, “ugly haircuts,” “shoes and bathroom” and fights.
One video in particular depicts, portrays or captures a student watching pornography on his phone while in class. Other photos show pictures of teachers and staff from behind and appear to make fun of them for their awkward stances as they talk to students.
Many of the Instagram accounts start with ‘QHS’ (Quincy High School) or ‘QMS’ (Quincy Middle School).