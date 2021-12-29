QUINCY - Seven years into his tenure as the superintendent of the Quincy School District, John Boyd has been tapped to lead another school district in the same capacity in Vancouver, Washington. Boyd has tentatively accepted a long-term interim superintendent position with Evergreen Public Schools and is expected to submit his resignation in the coming weeks.
Quincy School Board Vice President Tricia Lubach noted that, “Superintendent Boyd has been a true instructional leader. He supported the concept of ‘growing our own’ educators in Quincy and provided generous mentoring to others as they gained the skills to move into leadership. This has created a culture of elevating our own community members to become educators. He has successfully carried out the district’s strategic plan called ‘Quincy’s Promise’ over the past seven years, even throughout the pandemic.”
Quincy School District Assistant Superintendent Nik Bergman will be appointed to step into the role of ‘superintendent’ in an interim capacity should the district be unable to find a permanent replacement prior to Boyd’s departure.