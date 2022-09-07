QUINCY - 1981 was a critical year for Quincy Valley's growing region after the inauguration of the first Farmer Consumer Awareness Day. According to the city of Quincy's website, the longtime tradition is a quotient of a local farmer's frustration with, at the time, the public's grossly ignorant perception of the role farmers play in the food supply chain.
2022 marks 41 years since the event's inaugural year, making it an important mainstay as a source of enlightenment to those not privy to the food-making process.
This year's event will begin at 9 a.m. at Quincy Middle School and its parking lot.
The event features vendors, exhibits, quilt show, produce sale, a parade, car show, 3-on-3 basketball, tractor pulls, an awards ceremony and more.
