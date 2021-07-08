WATERVILLE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District says a rabid bat was found this week near Waterville.
The bat was found on Wednesday and sent to the Washington State Lab for rabies testing and the results came back positive, according to the health district.
The bat was brought into a house by a cat and the homeowner handled the bat bare handed. The health district is working with the homeowner on post-exposure prevention measures.
This is the first rabid bat found in either Chelan or Douglas county since 2018 when 10 out of 85 bats that had human contact tested positive for rabies.
“Anyone who touches or has contact with a rabid bat is at risk of getting rabies and should seek medical evaluation immediately,” health district officials stated.
Health district officials are also reminding people to vaccinate pets with the rabies vaccine as required by state law.