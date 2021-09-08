MOSES LAKE - A radiation treatment facility in Moses Lake is now fully funded as the Columbia Basin Cancer Foundation and the Confluence Health Foundation reached its goal of raising $3.5 million.
“The region’s support shows just how important this project is to everyone involved,” stated Abel Noah, Confluence Health Foundation vice president and executive trustee. “This effort is about the care and comfort of our patients, which is the top priority for all of us. We are excited to bring radiation care to Moses Lake."
The radiation facility will include a linear accelerator that can administer the cancer treatment protocols and decrease the amount of time spent by cancer patients traveling outside the Columbia Basin to receive care.
The remaining $3.5 million of the $7 million project will be funded by Confluence Health.
“Being able to provide treatment locally is now more important than ever,” said Dr. Evan Michael Graham, doctor of internal medicine at Confluence and president of the Columbia Basin Cancer Foundation. “My heartfelt thanks goes out to everyone who supported us — together we’ve made Moses Lake and the Columbia Basin an even better place to call home.”
The fundraising challenge met its $3.5 million goal in July thanks to an anonymous $250,000 grant.