MOSES LAKE - Drivers can expect delays on state Route 17 south of Moses Lake next week due to road construction.
WSDOT says a contractor will be making safety improvements to the railroad crossing intersection, just south of Road M, Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Drivers can expect flagger-controlled traffic with minor delays up to 10 minutes.
Beginning on Friday, March 5, the road will be closed and a signed detour will be in place until Monday, March 8, according to WSDOT.
WSDOT reports crashes have occurred at the railroad crossing due to vehicles slowing or stopping at the crossing. The project cost is about $933,000.