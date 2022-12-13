WENATCHEE — A fire Monday evening near railroad tracks in Wenatchee is being investigated as arson.
According to Newsradio 560 KPQ, firefighters responded about 6:40 p.m. to the 200 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Crews arrived to find railroad ties on fire. It took about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire.
Fire investigators have determined the fire was intentionally set. Chelan PUD also has cameras in the area which may show who started the fire, according to Wenatchee Valley Fire Department officials.
No structures were damaged in the fire and no injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.