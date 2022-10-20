SKYKOMISH — While rain in the forecast this weekend will help ease smoke and fire activity at the Bolt Creek fire, it could also bring flooding and mudslides to the area.
Cooler and wet weather is expected starting Friday and into next week. It’s likely the change in weather will help clear wildfire smoke but the Washington State Department of Transportation says new challenges along US Highway 2 are possible.
“Rain is in the forecast this weekend, which is both great news and not,” WSDOT stated. “We definitely need it, but for areas like US 2 between Index and Skykomish, where the Bolt Creek Fire has had a significant effect on the nearby hillsides, it could mean a very challenging stretch of days and the possibility of flooding and slides across the road.”
WSDOT says they will have crews ready to respond to any significant weather event, but conditions may be too dangerous for workers to be in the area. That could mean extended closures of the highway.
WSDOT and fire officials are recommending anyone that lives in the area to take care of anything that needs to get done ahead of the rain. Drivers should also consider alternate routes on Interstate 90 or state Route 20.