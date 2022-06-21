MOSES LAKE - It’s been awhile since a new Asian restaurant opened in Moses Lake, but that’s about to change.
On Tuesday, iFIBER ONE News confirmed that a new restaurant is set to open in the space formerly occupied by Inland Cellular off Stratford Road.
It will serve ramen and poke bowls.
Owner Shuo Li says the restaurant will be called Oishii Ramen and Poke Bowl. ‘Oishi’ translates to ‘delicious’ in English. A former Mitsubishi employee in Moses Lake, Li says he wanted to open the restaurant in observance of Moses Lake’s connection to Japanese culture. Li says he’s still refining the menu and isn’t ready to release it yet. He added that the restaurant should open in July or August at the latest.