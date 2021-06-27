A well-known rapper whose hit “Ice Ice Baby” topped the charts at number 1 in the early 90’s, paid his respects to the late Alex Harvill following Alex’s tragic demise during a practice jump prior to his attempt at a world record distance jump in Moses Lake on June 17.
Rob Van Winkle a.k.a. ‘Vanilla Ice’ publicly paid tribute to Alex on his Facebook page on Saturday.
Van Winkle posted a camera interview outtake of Alex, which showed a high-spirited Harvill spoofing “Ice Ice Baby.” The video was sent to Van Winkle as a joke by the film crew that was conducting the interview.
Van Winkle says he posted the video to honor Harvill, and because he was a fan of Harvill’s as well.
The following is what Van Winkle wrote on his page that was a caption to Alex’s video:
R.I.P. Motocross legend Alex Harvill One of the greatest distant jumpers of all time. You will never be forgotten. My heart goes out to your family and friends. I am also a fan of you…
Van Winkle described 28-year-old Ephrata native as a “motocross legend.”