Rob Van Winkle a.k.a. Vanilla Ice at the American Music Awards 

Photo: Associated Press

 REED SAXON

A well-known rapper whose hit “Ice Ice Baby” topped the charts at number 1 in the early 90’s, paid his respects to the late Alex Harvill following Alex’s tragic demise during a practice jump prior to his attempt at a world record distance jump in Moses Lake on June 17.

Rob Van Winkle a.k.a. ‘Vanilla Ice’ publicly paid tribute to Alex on his Facebook page on Saturday.

Van Winkle posted a camera interview outtake of Alex, which showed a high-spirited Harvill spoofing “Ice Ice Baby.” The video was sent to Van Winkle as a joke by the film crew that was conducting the interview.

alex harvill

Snapshot of video of Alex Harvill posted by Vanilla Ice

Van Winkle says he posted the video to honor Harvill, and because he was a fan of Harvill’s as well.

The following is what Van Winkle wrote on his page that was a caption to Alex’s video:

R.I.P. Motocross legend Alex Harvill One of the greatest distant jumpers of all time. You will never be forgotten. My heart goes out to your family and friends. I am also a fan of you…

Van Winkle described 28-year-old Ephrata native as a “motocross legend.”