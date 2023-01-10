Discovered by astronomers in March 2022, NASA says the Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) also known as the 'green comet.,' will soar through space above earth for the first time since the ice age.
Since being discovered from the Zwicky Transient Facility in San Diego, California, celestial researchers say the comet has brightened substantially.
NASA says the comet is sweeping across the northern constellation Corona Borealis in predawn skies. NASA added that the comet has a brighter greenish coma, short broad dust tail, and long faint ion tail stretching across a 2.5 degree wide field-of-view.
On a voyage through the inner Solar System comet 2022 E3 will be at perihelion, its closest to the Sun, in the new year on January 12 and at perigee, the closest to Earth, on February 2.
"Comets are notoriously unpredictable, but if this one continues its current trend in brightness, it'll be easy to spot with binoculars, and it's just possible it could become visible to the unaided eye under dark skies," NASA wrote.
"Observers in the Northern Hemisphere will find the comet in the morning sky, as it moves swiftly toward the northwest during January. (It'll become visible in the Southern Hemisphere in early February.) This comet isn't expected to be quite the spectacle that Comet NEOWISE was back in 2020. But it's still an awesome opportunity to make a personal connection with an icy visitor from the distant outer solar system," NASA continued.
Where can I see the comet? When is it visible?
According to USA Today, between city lights, pollution and/or the moon's glare, viewing a comet can be challenging. To best observe C/2022 E3 (ZTF), you'll want to find dark, clear skies.
Where did C/2022 E3 (ZTF) originate from?
Researchers say the comet came from the Oort Cloud, the most distant region of our solar system that NASA describes as "a big, thick-walled bubble made of icy pieces of space debris the sizes of mountains and sometimes larger."
The comet has reportedly traveled hundreds of billions of miles from the Oort Cloud to its upcoming passage of the sun and Earth.
Britannica.com says the part of the Oort Cloud where new comets originate is between 40,000 and 50,000 astronomical units from the sun, or more than 3.72 trillion miles.