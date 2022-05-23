SPOKANE — The rate of COVID-19 cases is rising in Washington, according to the state Department of Health.
The statewide average of cases over the past seven days is 228 per 100,000 people, keeping Washington in the state Department of Health’s highest-risk category for the spread of COVID-19.
Epidemiological curves show the number is still climbing.
In Grant County, the case rate as steadily climbed since May 5, from a rate of 55 cases per 100,000 residents to 114 per 100,000 residents on May 16. Case rates are a bit higher in both Chelan and Douglas counties. Chelan County is currently at a rate of 282 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days while Douglas County is at 156 cases per 100,000 residents over the same time period.
Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday the best projections from health officials show there is likely to be a plateau in the relatively near future.
The most recent statewide data, complete through the week of May 11, shows the average percent in the last week of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients is still at one of its lowest points in the pandemic, at about 6%. But it is increasing. At its peak in January, that number was almost 32%.