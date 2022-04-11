MOSES LAKE - A two-day 90’s-themed music festival will reverberate around Grant County’s fairgrounds this fall.
On Monday, the Grant County Fairgrounds announced 90’s Flannel Fest at Moses Lake.
Flannel Fest will be a multi-day concert and campout event for ages 21 and over. The festival will celebrate music from some of the most iconic bands of the 90’s alternative/grunge wave of popular music. Alice in Chains, Beastie Boys, No Doubt, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden, Stone Temple Pilots, Tool, and Weezer tributes are scheduled to perform on October 7th and 8th.
The 90’s Flannel Fest is also being organized and managed by J-Fell Presents, producer of thousands of tribute concerts across the Pacific Northwest.
“This festival concept is simple: music fans enjoying performances of legendary songs that beg to be appreciated live,” explains Jason Fellman of J-Fell Presents. “Few eras in music compare to the seismic cultural shift represented by the grunge/alternative wave of the early to mid 90s. These tribute bands are incredibly imaginative in the ways they invite attendees to suspend disbelief and re-live (or experience for the first time) performances by groups that were truly generational. The 90’s Flannel Fest crowd will absolutely appreciate the attention to detail that these Northwest performers invest in capturing the magic of that time.”
Tickets for 90s Flannel Fest at Moses Lake are available through the Grant County Fairgrounds website starting April 15th at 10am. Ticket prices are $90 for 2-day VIP, $50 for 2-day General Admission, $20 for Friday General Admission, and $40 for Saturday General Admission. Tent Camping and RV Camping passes are also available.