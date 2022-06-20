WENATCHEE - A local realtor says owning a home is your ‘meal ticket’ to avoiding hardships associated with rising interest rates and soaring home prices.
Nick McLean, owner of the Nick McLean Real Estate Group in Wenatchee provided an analysis on the state of the local housing market.
McLean says the average home price in north central Washington has risen from $417,000 in 2020 to $563,000 as of June 2022. McLean says “that’s good” if you already own a home. Unlike 2008 when people were losing their homes because they had minimal equity, home owners are now immune to the rising interest rates and ascending housing prices.
“If you’ve owned your home since 2020 or 2021, the rising interest rates won’t affect your home due to the substantial increase in equity in your home,” Nick McLean explained in a market update. McLean says the additional equity allows home owners to put more down on a home.
In addition, McLean says the current market is seeing an exponential increase in inventory; thus, upping the competition among sellers. McLean says many buyers are or will soon able to purchase homes 5% to 10% below asking price. McLean noted that the market will continue to see an intensifying upswing in inventory through fall.
However, first-time home buyers do have an uphill climb. McLean says new residential buyers are practically priced out of the housing market depending on their finances and debt-to-income ratio.
Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and head of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors, said more than 3 million millennials had been priced out of buying a home since January, with the average monthly price of paying off a home in the US rising by nearly $270.
According to Bankrate.com, the current average interest rate for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage is 5.99% and 5.18% for a 15-year fixed rate.
Based on data released by Zillow, the average home price in the Wenatchee Valley has increased 27% year-over-year. Redfin’s data showed a 25.4% hike in home prices over the course of a year.