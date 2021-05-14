MOSES LAKE - Production at the REC Silicon facility in Moses Lake could restart in 2023, according to the company’s CEO.
“The PV polysilicon market has strengthened over the last months, but unfortunately, REC Silicon is not able to supply this market due to the trade dispute with China,” CEO Tore Torvund stated. “However, plans to develop an ‘ultra-low-carbon footprint’ PV value chain continue in collaboration with other solar companies and the U.S. Government. REC Silicon is also in negotiations with several ‘Silicon Anode’ companies concerning silane supply contracts from our Moses Lake facility. REC Silicon is confident that the Moses Lake facility will be restarted in 2023 with probable demand from both the PV and the Silicon Anode market.”
Production at the Moses Lake facility was halted in 2019 due to the ongoing trade dispute with China dating back to 2013.
A final decision whether to reopen the Moses Lake facility is expected by the end of the year.
“We could have made a decent amount of money today if we had access to the China market, “Torvund said this week. “But there is nothing in the politics of the U.S. and China which point to e a resolution of the trade dispute between the two countries.”