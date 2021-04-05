MOSES LAKE - REC Silicon says the changing solar production landscape has led to a tough decision to cut ties with Portland-based Violet Power.
Violet Power manufactures solar cells.
Last year, it was reported that Violet Power had plans to build a solar production facility across the street from REC Silicon. It was also announced that the solar production company had plans to build a solar farm on Port of Moses Lake property.
REC Silicon remains closed, but is one of the world’s leading makers of polysilicon composite material, the compound used to make solar panel wafers.
REC Silicon announced its decision to terminate its strategic partnership with Violet Power on April 5, 2021; this comes only months after the announcement of the two-party bond in October 2020.
REC Silicon Business Development Manager Francine Sullivan says the decision to go in a different direction was influenced by an increasingly positive outlook for the polysilicon manufacturing industry. REC Silicon has remained idle due to the American-China trade wars.
REC is also working with companies within the Ultra Low Carbon Solar Alliance, a group of established and proven solar companies on various policy and communication initiatives to realize the growing opportunities for a sustainable solar supply chain.
Violet Power could not be reached for comment.