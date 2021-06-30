MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Watershed Council was recently awarded $100,000 to further develop and complete a watershed plan for the lake.
The funds were awarded by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation as part of the Moses Lake Watershed Council’s WaterSMART Cooperative Management Program proposal.
Funds, which will be provided over two years, will be used to complete a lake modeling project and a watershed analysis, which will in part help identify nutrients in the lake that impact toxic blue-green algae.
“Phosphorus is what we’re really looking for,” watershed council Chairman Harold Crose told our news partner Newsradio 560 KPQ. “What the originating sources of those are. Whether it comes from stormwater runoff, agriculture, septic tank systems, etc. We can go down the list. There is a whole bunch of potential issues that we’re trying to quantify and get a better understanding of our source.
Work on what the watershed council is calling Phase 1 is anticipated to begin in the fall. Phase 2 would include providing farmers with best management practices for sediment and erosion control, creating a buffer system around the lakeshore and ultimately treating the lake.