WENATCHEE - GIS satellite imagery shows far fewer hot spots on the Red Apple Fire now burning north of Wenatchee.
The blaze has claimed 11,111 acres in total and is now 51-percent contained.
What’s left of the fire appears to be burning towards the top of the upper-eastern slope of Eagle Rock high above Rocky Reach Dam on SR 97.
Only a few outbuildings have been lost to the fire, which was suspected of being started by an illegal burn on Tuesday, July 13 in the Cashmere area.
The Chuweah Creek Fire burning near Nespelem is 25% contained with fewer hotspots today based on satellite map imagery.
The Cub Creek Fire burning north of Winthrop has torched 1,500 acres with a couple of other fires burning in remote areas in the region.