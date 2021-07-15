WENATCHEE - The Red Apple Fire has swollen to 11,000 acres.
DNR officials confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the blaze’s most active flank continues to burn northward towards Swakane Canyon. No homes have been lost to the fire despite reports about a home burned on April Rd. in Sunnyslope. Firefighters say April Rd. house fire was unrelated and had burned due to electrical issues.
Weather conditions remain a challenge due to variable winds and low humidity.
Currently, 893 homes remain under a Level 1 evacuation alert, Level 2 is in effect for 980 homes, and Level 3 evacs are in place for 134 homes. Homes on Eel Bridge Rd. and in the area behind Ohme Gardens are the residences under a level 3 alert.
The fire is 10% contained. More resources from across the state are arriving today to fight the fire.