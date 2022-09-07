EPHRATA — A Red Flag Warning is in effect on Wednesday for all of Washington east of the Cascades.
The warning will last until 10 p.m. Wednesday, with west winds peaking in the afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Winds are expected at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, and most areas will see temperatures in the low 90s.
A blowing dust advisory is also in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday throughout Grant County and the Ritzville area.
A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are occurring and any current or new fires will spread quickly.