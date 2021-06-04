EPHRATA - The first Red Flag Warning of the year has been issued for Friday in the Columbia Basin.
The Red Flag Warning, which means critical weather fire conditions will occur, is in effect from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday due to high winds and low humidity.
Winds are expected to be 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph across the Columbia Basin. In the Kittitas Valley, gusts are expected up to 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Any new or existing fires will likely spread fast. Outdoor burning is not recommended for Friday.
Conditions are expected to improve on Saturday with temperatures cooling into the mid-60s and low 70s and increasing humidity.