SPOKANE - A Red Flag Warning is in effect Monday across the Columbia Basin as windy conditions and 110-plus degree temperatures are expected.
The Red Flag Warning is in effect from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
East winds up to 20 mph are forecast with gusts up to 30 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions will occur and any new or existing wildfires will show extreme fire behavior.
The fire danger level is already listed as “very high” in most of central Washington ahead of a week of triple-digit temperatures. An excessive heat warning remains in effect through Thursday.