EPHRATA — The streak of triple-digit temperature days should end on Tuesday but breezy conditions will bring critical fire weather conditions across north central Washington.
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a red flag warning from 1 p.m. Monday until 9 p.m. Tuesday.
An excessive heat warning also remains in effect through Monday night for all of eastern Washington.
Tuesday will see cooler temperatures but also breezy winds and low humidity, according to the National Weather Service. Winds are expected at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The strongest winds are forecast to occur in the afternoon and evening hours.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are occurring and any new fires will likely quickly spread.