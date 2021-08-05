EPHRATA - A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Thursday as lightning and high winds are possible across north-central Washington.
The Red Flag Warning is in effect form 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday for the Columbia Basin and portions of the Okanogan Valley, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Any thunderstorms are expected to bring little, if any, rain. Winds on Thursday will be between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph at times.
“Hot and dry conditions preceding the thunderstorms will result in elevated fire conditions. The addition of scattered thunderstorms with lightning and very little precipitation may lead to increased fire starts and fire spreads,” the National Weather Service stated.
A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions will occur and contribute to extreme fire danger.