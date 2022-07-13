WENATCHEE — A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of north Central Washington as strong winds are expected through the area.
The Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for the foothills of the central Washington Cascades, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Northwest winds are expected at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Low humidity and temperatures in the mid-90s will create “critical fire weather conditions,” with any new fires expected to spread quickly.
Wednesday’s Red Flag Warning includes the Chelan, Leavenworth and Wenatchee areas and into Kittitas County and Yakima.