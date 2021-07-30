MOSES LAKE - Republican State Representative Tom Dent of Moses Lake joins a growing group of state lawmakers who believe a special legislative session is needed to reform the state’s new police reform laws.
“We’ve taken the power away from our police force, they can’t pursue anyone, they have to prove it first, and then they’re (the criminal) are gone,” Dent told iFIBER ONE News on Friday.
Dent’s comments come after the pursuit of a stolen bus from Peshastin was called off on multiple occasions in different policing jurisdictions due to the new laws. The suspect who stole the bus made his way to Chewelah north of Spokane where he stole a front-loader, flipped a car onto his home, only to drive the tractor into the house moments later.
But now, lawmakers in the state’s 25th legislative district out of Puyallup say an emergency session is needed before anyone else gets hurt after the escape of a murder suspect this week.
Twenty-Fifth District lawmakers Sen. Chris Gildon and Reps. Kelly Chambers and Cyndy Jacobsen, all R-Puyallup, issued the following statement Thursday:
"Here in Puyallup yesterday, police deputies were forced to abandon their search for a murder suspect out of concern that a pursuit resulting in the use of force would be considered unlawful.”
"With people's lives at stake and criminals continuing to escape justice, it is imperative that we as a legislative body take immediate action to remedy these problems. We implore the governor to call a special session so the Legislature can address this issue and pass new reforms that will allow law enforcement to quickly and effectively stop criminals and keep Washingtonians safe. At the same time, we must also provide clarity to law enforcement so the law is uniformly understood and equitably applied statewide."
Dent added that the new laws puts emergency responders at risk because the new laws deter the presence of law enforcement from appearing at the scene of a mental health call or drug overdose.
“They can’t protect you, me, they can’t protect themselves. This just takes power away from law enforcement,” Dent explained.
Supporters said they would help undo racial inequity in the justice system — “a mandate from the people to stop cops from violating our rights and killing people,” said Sakara Remmu, of the Washington Black Lives Matter Alliance.
Rep. Jesse Johnson, the Federal Way Democrat who sponsored bills on police tactics and use of force, acknowledged some clarifications are necessary — but said that’s not uncommon.
“We have to create new policies, because what we were doing before was not working,” Johnson said. “A lot of the pushback we’re getting is because it’s a paradigm shift.”
The measures ban chokeholds, neck restraints and no-knock warrants. They require officers to intervene when a colleague engages in excessive force and to report misconduct by other officers; make it easier to decertify officers; and create a new state agency to investigate police use of deadly force.
They restrict when officers can engage in car chases, make it easier to sue individual officers, and require police to exhaust appropriate de-escalation tactics.