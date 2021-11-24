MOSES LAKE - Residents of Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties are invited to participate in a survey addressing telehealth services.
The North Central Accountable Community of Health (NCACH) is offering the survey with the assistance of Washington State University’s Division of Governmental Studies and Services and the WSU College of Nursing.
The organizations are seeking public input on needs for telehealth and other health care services in the area, including perceptions about the potential for expanded telehealth, and expanding services after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The compiled responses will be used to provide guidance on how area health care leaders can expand telehealth and other health assistance resources throughout the North Central Washington region in the future,” NCACH Communications Manager David Goehner stated.
Survey responses are confidential and WSU researchers will have the only access to original data.
The survey, which will be available through mid-December, can be found here: https://bit.ly/3l8lZFn