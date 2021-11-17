Four years ago (Nov. 16), Navy air crew members not only drew a crude penis in the sky above Washington using their contrails, but they planned in detail how it should be done.
That's the finding of a U.S. Navy investigation into the November 2017 incident, which was seen for miles and prompted embarrassment for Electronic Attack Squadron 130, stationed at Whidbey Island. The report of an investigation into the pranks was obtained by the military publication Navy Times, and disclosed in an article.
The Navy Times account says the pilot and electronic warfare officer sharing the cockpit of an EA-18G Growler jet took advantage of atmospheric conditions Nov. 16, 2017 to sketch a phallus and testicles in the sky above Okanogan County. Their conversation about how to execute the drawing was recorded by the cockpit audio system, and Navy Times said transcripts were released to the publication after a Freedom of Information Act request to the Navy.
The jet had just completed standard training maneuvers over North Central Washington. “You should totally try to draw a penis,” the electronic warfare officer told the pilot, according to the report.
“I could definitely draw one, that would be easy,” the pilot replied.
The pilot then navigated the craft to create the sky-sketch, and the pair took pictures of their handiwork. When it was done, the electronic warfare officers on a partner jet flying on the same maneuvers radioed, "Your artwork is amazing."
"Glad you guys noticed," the pilot called back.
Then, worried about repercussions, the Growler pilot tried to erase his own handiwork by flying through the contrail sketch. The tactic didn't work, and the jet had to return to Whidbey on account of low fuel, the Navy Times said.
No crew members are identified by name in the investigative report, Navy Times said. Wing commanders became aware of the hijinks through social media, after photographs of the sky-penis taken from the ground were widely shared on Facebook and elsewhere. When contacted by their superiors, the Growler crew members owned up. The investigating officer called the prank "sophomoric" and "a potential waste and misuse of government resources." The investigation recommended the crew receive "non-punitive letters of instruction."
The U.S. Navy apologized to the Okanogan School District for the lewd drawing.