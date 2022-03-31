OLYMPIA — Thursday is the last day for drivers in Washington to remove studded tires from their vehicles before facing a fine.
Studded tires are legal in the state from Nov. 1 to March 31.
Drivers caught with studded tires after Thursday can face a $136 fine, according to WSDOT.
WSDOT previously announced it would not extend the deadline past March 31 this year. WSDOT has the authority to extend the deadline if circumstances call for it, but it’s a decision usually provoked when the forecast calls for widespread snow and ice.
WSDOT recommends anyone traveling over mountain passes after March 31 to use approved traction tires or carry chains. Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass is expected to see light snow though the weekend.