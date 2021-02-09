ISSAQUAH - Congresswoman Kim Schrier has been named to the Biotechnology, Horticulture, and Research Subcommittee of the House Agriculture Committee during the 116th Congress.
The subcommittee oversees policies and markets that include fruits and vegetables, bees and organic agriculture, as well as pest and disease management, and research related to agriculture.
“The Biotechnology, Horticulture and Research Subcommittee is an important subcommittee to our district and Washington state, with jurisdiction over policies relating to tree fruit growers and research institutions like Washington State University,” said Schrier (D-WA). “Washington agriculture community has been hit hard by the pandemic, with many market avenues closed off and products that cannot wait for the end of the pandemic to be picked.”
Schrier is the only member on the Agriculture Committee from the northwest.