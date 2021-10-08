SPOKANE - Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19.
McMorris Rodgers says she has mild symptoms. She is fully-vaccinated against the virus and is quarantining at home.
“Yesterday, despite being fully vaccinated, I tested positive for COVID-19,” McMorris Rodgers said in a statement on Friday. “My symptoms are mild and I am quarantining at home and following CDC and local health guidelines. As I have said for months, I encourage everyone in Eastern Washington to talk to your doctor about getting the vaccine if you haven’t already.”
McMorris Rodgers’ offices in Spokane, Walla Walla, Colville and Washington, D.C. remain open.