OLYMPIA - The state House unanimously passed Rep. Tom Dent’s legislation aimed at smaller airports in need of fund capital and preservation projects.
House Bill 1030 would put into law the Community Airport Revitalization Board loan program. The lion program is temporary as it was passed as part of the state capital budget two years ago and is set to expire this year.
“This program has been successful over the last couple of years and we want to make it permanent,” said Dent, R-Moses Lake. “It benefits smaller airports with much needed capital for economic development projects that are not eligible for grant money.”
There are 134 public use airports in Washington but only 64 are eligible to receive federal funds.
“This loan program would benefit the other 70 airports that are not eligible for federal funds,” Dent added. “There was $5 million for the (loan) program in the capital budget, and we are looking to get an additional $5 million this session. Preserving and maintaining our airports is one of the best things we can do to help economic development in regions with air travel.”
Dent’s bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.
The 2021 legislative session is scheduled to adjourn on April 25.