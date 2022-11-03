ELLENSBURG - This week, Ellensburg’s police department announced the sentencing of 32-year-old Robert Powers, a serial robber who’s been linked to 21 crimes.
Powers was sentenced on Oct. 18 to 100 months in prison after further investigation linked him to eight robberies, 11 malicious mischiefs and two thefts.
Powers was convicted in the July 26, 2022 robbery at Grocery Outlet in Ellensburg. During that incident Powers used a realistic-looking fake gun to threaten store employees with.
Powers managed to leave the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police eventually caught up with Powers and he was arrested and booked into the Kittitas County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, resisting arrest and on an unrelated Department of Corrections felony arrest warrant.