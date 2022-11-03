ORONDO - iFIBER ONE News partner, KPQ, is reporting that a 60-room resort-style hotel is expected to be constructed in Orondo soon.
The hotel resort will be owned by Rocky Pond Estate Winery and Rocky Pond Hospitality owners David and Michelle Dufenhorst.
Douglas County's hearings examiner will review the application for a project permit on Nov 17.
KPQ reports that plans for the resort include a main lodge, a bar and restaurant, a convention area as well as a gym, pool, spa, river club and barn. The radio station reports that the barn would be purposed for weddings, conferences and other events. The resort includes up to 80,000 square feet of construction on 30 acres.
The resort would be called "Inn and Spa at Rocky Pond."
KPQ reports that an economic study commissioned by the Dufenhorsts says the operation would create 116 full-time and part time employment positions.
Chief Douglas County Planner Tanner Ackley believes the resort has what it needs to be a successful venture.
The resort will be situated in the Rocky Pond area which is several miles north of Daroga State Park of US 97.