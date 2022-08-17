A Seattle Times article indicated that anti-abortion group The Church at Planned Parenthood will 'step up' protests at the Planned Parenthood clinic in Moses Lake in an effort to emphasize its message.
The group's founder, Ken Peters, a pastor originally from Spokane, has plans to double his efforts in Washington as many abortion bans go into effect in many other states after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
“We’re going to be targeting Washington and Oregon, especially,” Peters told the Seattle Times, since “the Northwest is going to be an abortion hot spot.”
Peters reportedly moved from Spokane to Tennessee after COVID restrictions were place on church gatherings during the pandemic. Peters is also the founder of Patriot Church, which now has locations in Spokane and Moses Lake.
According to the Seattle Times, Washington is expected to see as much as a 385% increase in abortion patients.
The Church at Planned Parenthood has monthly protests at Planned Parenthood clinics in Moses Lake, Spokane, Everett and Salem, Oregon.
The Planned Parenthood has sought legal action against Peters' churches so patients can access care at the clinics without fear or intimidation.