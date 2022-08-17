ken peters

(Pictured far right) Pastor Ken Peters during a group prayer

Photo: Facebook 

A Seattle Times article indicated that anti-abortion group The Church at Planned Parenthood will 'step up' protests at the Planned Parenthood clinic in Moses Lake in an effort to emphasize its message.

The group's founder, Ken Peters, a pastor originally from Spokane, has plans to double his efforts in Washington as many abortion bans go into effect in many other states after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 

“We’re going to be targeting Washington and Oregon, especially,” Peters told the Seattle Times, since “the Northwest is going to be an abortion hot spot.”

Peters reportedly moved from Spokane to Tennessee after COVID restrictions were place on church gatherings during the pandemic. Peters is also the founder of Patriot Church, which now has locations in Spokane and Moses Lake. 

According to the Seattle Times, Washington is expected to see as much as a 385% increase in abortion patients. 

The Church at Planned Parenthood has monthly protests at Planned Parenthood clinics in Moses Lake, Spokane, Everett and Salem, Oregon. 

The Planned Parenthood has sought legal action against Peters' churches so patients can access care at the clinics without fear or intimidation. 

"We will not allow the anti-abortion group calling itself “The Church at Planned Parenthood” (TCAPP) to interfere with access to healthcare," Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho wrote on its Facebook page in response to the Seattle Times article. 
 
"Anyone, whether politician or protester, engaged in demonizing abortion providers and patients will be held accountable for what they do and the hostile environment they contribute to. Our focus has always been on making sure that our staff and patients are safe, and on providing high-quality, compassionate health care to our patients - no matter what," the organization added. 
 
"We have strong measures in place to ensure that our health centers are safe, supportive, welcoming and inclusive environments for all people to get the high-quality health care they need." 
 
Supporters of the Church at Planned Parenthood argue that protests are peaceful and are conducted in the form of church sermons. 