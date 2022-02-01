WENATCHEE - One of the largest healthcare providers in north central Washington, Confluence Health, has acknowledged that one of nurses led some of their patients astray by supplying them with a form of misinformation about protection against coronavirus.
In an email between independent journalist Dominick Bonny of Wenatchee and Andrew Canning, a former spokesperson for Confluence Health, confirmed that the healthcare provider was aware of the nurse who sent patients away with Ivermectin information stapled to their discharge papers.
“Thanks for reaching out. While we are unable to comment on an individual’s specific employment status, I can tell you Confluence Health moved to address this concern as soon as we were made aware of its happening. Patient safety continues to be our top priority and we remain committed to practicing evidence-based medicine that is consistent with consensus medical guidelines. Although ivermectin is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of some parasitic worms, external parasites and skin conditions, evidence shows it is ineffective against treating the COVID-19 virus. We cannot stress this enough - prevention is the best treatment of an RNA respiratory virus like COVID-19, and we consider the currently authorized vaccines to be your best chance to reduce your risk of severe COVID-19, hospitalization, and death,” Canning wrote in his response email to Bonny.
The name of the nurse has not been released and the status of her employment remains unknown.