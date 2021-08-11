WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ reports that a protests are taking place outside of the L. Martin Mares Building in Wenatchee. The protest has been situated at the corner of 9th Street and Chelan Avenue.
Picketers consisted of disgruntled Confluence Health employees and community members upset with the state’s mandate requiring all healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
KPQ spoke to May Tussey, a Business Analyst who works at Confluence. Tussey says she started protesting on Tuesday after Confluence emailed all staff informing them that their last day would be Oct. 18 if they were not vaccinated.
“I came out here to say that I work here and I’m not going to get the shot and we all have a choice. … I don’t think it’s safe and effective. I don’t think there’s been any informed consent and I think there’s a lot of information on the CDC website that people don’t see because it’s not what they see on the news.”
Tussey was protesting alone on Tuesday, but was joined by several others on Wednesday.
“It means so much to me as an employee here. There’s people that don’t even work here that are out here supporting us and it means so much because my entire family works here. It means a lot to have support from the community.”
Tussey told KPQ that none of her family have been vaccinated and will all lose their jobs.
The Wenatchee Valley local health authority, the Chelan-Douglas Health District, says vaccinated healthcare workers are critical in order to prevent the spread of the virus.