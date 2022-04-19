On Tuesday, the Seattle Times reported that Dan Newhouse, the U.S. congressman representing Douglas, Grant, Adams, Okanogan and Franklin counties, has refunded some unwanted financial contributions from a small group of foreign supporters.
The newspaper wrote that Newhouse refunded $17,500 in political donations to PAC’s associated with two Chinse-controlled agribusiness conglomerates. Newhouse reportedly returned the funds last month. Seeking his fifth term, the Republican from Sunnyside has publicly decried China’s mounting influence on American agriculture. According to the Seattle Times, Newhouse returns $16,500 in donations to a PAC for Syngenta and $1,000 to Smithfield Foods’ PAC as stated in a FEC report filed last Friday.
The two companies operate in the U.S., but both are wholly owned subsidiaries of Chinese businesses.
The Seattle Times received the following text message from Derek Flint, Newhouse’s campaign manager: “Congressman Newhouse has deep concern over the Chinese government’s aggressive acquisition of American farmland. Upon learning that Syngenta and Smithfield are wholly owned by or controlled by the Chinese government, he returned their PAC contributions.”
Both companies were bought some time ago by China-based companies.
Switzerland-based Syngenta is a pesticide and seed seller, it was bought by ChemChina in 2017. Virginia-based pork producer Smithfield was bought by China in 2013.
“Foreign adversaries, like communist China, from gobbling up American farmland and taking control of our food supply chain,” he said on the House floor earlier this month.
According to a report released by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, all foreign companies owned 2.7% of U.S. farmland in 2019. 29% of that, the largest portion, is owned by China.