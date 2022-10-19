A report published by the Pacific Northwest Ag Network states that industry experts are predicting an 11% year-over-year dip in Washington apple crop yields after two years of volatile weather. April Clayton, an apple grower with the Washington Farm Bureau report a 33% decrease in harvestable apples in her crop.
“So, if you do have something to pick off the trees, you should hopefully make money, but we’re seeing a lot of damage out there. That cold spring really took a hit on all of the fruit. The skins get damaged if it gets too cold, we’re seeing a lot of that in the fields," Clayton told the Pacific Northwest Ag Network.
Clayton says growers are also seeing a reduction in apple size. Many of the apples will go to juicers or peelers.
“Last year, we had that extreme heat during the month of June, where we had triple digits for the entire month. That put a stress on the trees and we saw a depletion of bloom this year, and so with the lack of bloom combined with the cold temperatures [spring 2022] that prevented the bees from working, that really didn’t set too much fruit. And the fruit that did set, if the temperatures get below 28 degrees it will actually scar and damage the new fruit, the skin of it, as it is developing.”
On the flipside, there's less of a need for ag workers, so concerns about worker shortages are nominal.