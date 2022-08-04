EAST WENATCHEE - The Good Fruit Grower magazine has an update on the fate of an East Wenatchee farm that was banned from employing temporary foreign workers as part of a penalty issued by the U.S. government last month.
The publication reports that Welton Orchards and Storage of East Wenatchee is going up for sale as a result of the penalty.
The farm grows apples, cherries and pears.
At the end of July, the U.S. Department of Labor levied a three-year debarment from the H-2A visa program. The investigation and reprimand by the U.S. Department of Labor was waged against the grower after it confirmed that the owner and/or his employees threatened workers, provided unsafe living conditions as well as failing to pay all visa and travel expenses.
The Good Fruit Grower magazine contact Welton Orchards CEO Gene Welton who “…either denied the accusations, blamed them on his labor contractors or called them a difference in regulatory interpretation,” the magazine reported.
Welton reportedly has decided to sell his property and operation over the predicated costs of defending himself amid the fruit industry’s economic struggles.
The U.S. Department of Labor accused Welton Orchards of the following:
—Failing to meet safety and health requirements for housing, including having mattresses on the floor and not having working smoke detectors.
—Not paying workers for inbound and outbound transportation from their home countries.
—Not offering work hours detailed in contracts.
—Not offering positions to U.S. workers during recruiting.
—Not paying visa fees.
—Threatening in “abusive and offensive language” to send workers back to Mexico.
The Labor Department fined Welton Orchards $64,120 for the “egregious nature” of the violations and recovered $7,485 in unpaid wages for 26 employees.
The Northwest Justice Project, the state’s largest publicly funded legal aid program, aided the investigation.
The magazine reports that Welton addressed some of the accusations against him during a conversation. Welton says a worker placed his mattress on the floor because he preferred it to sleeping on the bottom bunk. He says the employees disabled or took down the fire alarms while cooking smoky food. Welton believes his employees were not truthful with investigators about the issues.