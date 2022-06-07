EAST WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner News Radio 560 KPQ reports that 6,000 acres in East Wenatchee is irrigating at only about 30 percent of the water supply. The system is managed by the Greater Wenatchee Water District. KPQ reports that the district’s attempt to replace its aging equipment has proven to be problematic. District Manager Craig Gyselinck told the radio station that they decided to upgrade their entire system after it started malfunctioning last year; the delivery of equipment is taking longer than anticipated with shipments being months behind.
“Two out of the four pumps that we were supposed to receive, we have not received at this point,” said Gyselinck. “The manufacturers are saying that there are supply shortages, that we should see those pumps by mid-July.”
Gyselinck says the rain has allowed the district to supply enough water up until last weekend, but has dramatically fallen behind with demand since.
The district is contracting with a local company who is feverishly working to build a new pump that would replenish the water supply to 60 percent of normal. KPQ reports that water supply would be fully restored when the manufacturer hired to build the fourth pump completes it in mid-July.
In the interim, customers in the district will experience intermittent low pressure with occasions when the water is shut off.
“We are shifting water around to try to make it as equitable as possible,” Gyselinck told KPQ. “What that means is sometimes we might turn off one area and turn on another area, and the next day turn off that area and turn on the other area.”
The Greater Wenatchee Water District supplies irrigation to a customer base which is 80 percent farmland and 20 percent residential, where the water is used on lawns.
The district supplies irrigation to the areas of East Wenatchee, Brays Landing and Howard Flats, but does not serve Wenatchee.