PASCO - One of the largest farms in the center of the state has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following the announcement of litigation against it.
The Spokesman Review reports that Easterday Farms declared bankruptcy on Monday.
The meat-packer, Tyson Foods, alleged in court that the farm defrauded it of more than $225 million related to 200,000 cattle that it claimed it purchased and fed, but didn’t exist.
The so-called ‘modern-day’ cattle rustling case was alleged in civil suit in a state court; litigation proceedings began last month.
The Spokesman Review wrote that as of October 3, Easterday Ranches claimed it possessed 186,000 cattle valued at around $321 million. The publication also reported that Tyson Foods discovered discrepancies in November and December.
Also on Monday, the lawsuit was joined by Washington Trust Bank of Spokane.
The Spokesman Review reports that a bank attorney informed a judge on Monday that the Easterdays had been transferring assets and selling collateral in violation of its loan agreement.
During Monday’s hearing, Franklin County Superior Court Judge Samuel Swanberg approved Washington Trust’s temporary restraining order against Easterday Farms Inc. to prevent it from selling assets in violation of the loan agreement it had with the bank.
Aside from raising cattle, Easterday farm also grows onions and potatoes; it owns 25,000 acres of farmland in region and has operations in Othello.
